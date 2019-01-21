Concern for Irish man last seen in Kuala Lumpar on New Year's Day

Concern is mounting for the safety of an Irish man living in Malaysia as his family have not been able to contact him in more than three weeks.

Stephen Warde, 31, from Kinvara, Co Galway was last seen near the Petronas Twin Towns in Kuala Lumpar on January 1.

He is described as having dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5'11" in height and of a heavy set.

Not having any contact from Stephen, his family say is, “very out of character” for him as he is described as a “placid and quiet” man.

It is understood that Stephen moved to Kuala Lumpur in November of last year.

They are appealing to the public to share Stephen’s photo on social media which can be found on the Facebook page ‘Missing Persons in Malaysia’.

His worried Mum Mary Morrissey said: “We are extremely worried and concerned for his safety and well-being as this is out of character for Stephen.”

Almost 10,000 people have shared Ms Morrissey’s emotional post with one person saying, “Thinking of Stephen and all of you Mary. So sorry to hear this. Hope he is found safe and well. Please let us know if there is anything we can do.”

His godfather Pat Greene posted: “A very difficult time Mary, I know you are a strong person and please God he will return safely home, I have the honour of being his godfather, so placid and quiet, we all will pray for him.”

Local Kinvara Fine Gael councillor Joe Byrne urged the public to help by using social media to spread the appeal for information.

The Students Union at NUI Galway also tweeted for anyone who had contacts in Malaysia to share information about his disappearance.

Missing Irish person Stephen Warde in Kuala Lumpar - please share with any contacts in #Malaysia #MissingPerson #KualaLumpur pic.twitter.com/Nw4HR3dn45 — NUIG Students' Union (@NUIGSU) January 21, 2019

Stephen’s family are liaising with the Department of Foreign affairs in a bid to locate him.

A Department spokesperson said: “Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.”