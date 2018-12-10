'Complex' obstacles to social reintegration for drug users on methadone treatment

Drug users on methadone treatment for a long time are facing "multiple and complex" obstacles to social reintegration.

That is according to new research released today by the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

It also shows long-term participants need a range of social interventions and supports, while they also face stigma.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Drug & Alcohol Task Force Coordinator Barry Cullen says the treatment helps but they can feel isolated.

"The most important thing is that it has confirmed that methadone treatment is beneficial to the people who use it," said Mr Cullen.

"However, the treatment system itself tends to compound people's experience of social exclusion.

"Their daily lives are characterised by seclusion of loneliness with few dependable or trustworthy people in their lives.

"In many instances, people feel stigmatised."

- Digital Desk