Completion of National Children's Hospital delayed by nine months
The National Children's Hospital is facing a further nine-month delay before it is completed.
The Irish Times reports the facility now will not be ready to open until August 2022.
The extended timeline is expected to add another €90m to the cost of the project.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed yesterday the final cost of the hospital will be €1.4b, far more than the original estimate of €790m.
