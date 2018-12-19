Completion of National Children's Hospital delayed by nine months

The National Children's Hospital is facing a further nine-month delay before it is completed.

The Irish Times reports the facility now will not be ready to open until August 2022.

The extended timeline is expected to add another €90m to the cost of the project.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed yesterday the final cost of the hospital will be €1.4b, far more than the original estimate of €790m.

