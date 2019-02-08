Complainant once suffered from acute delusional psychotic disorder, sexual assault trial told

The trial of a doctor accused of sexually assaulting a teenage patient over 20 years ago has heard the complainant suffered from acute delusional psychotic disorder at one point.

Kevin Mulcahy (aged 61) of Creggane, Lombardstown, Mallow, Co Cork has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexually assaulting a woman in his surgery in Mallow, Co. Cork, on a date in February 1995.

He also denies a second count of sexual assault at the same location on a date between May 8, 1996, and December 31, 1996.

Kevin Mulcahy outside court today. Pic: Collins

On day three of the trial, Dr Bobby Burns told Maddie Grant BL, prosecuting, that he worked in adult psychiatry and was based in St Stephen's psychiatric hospital in Cork.

He said he first met the complainant in August 2005 when she was transferred from the UK to the hospital suffering from acute delusional psychotic disorder.

Dr Burns said that later that year the woman disclosed allegations against Dr Mulcahy. Dr Burns said he knew the defendant and accordingly he advised the patient to speak to another member of the team about her allegations.

He said he continued to treat the woman and diagnosed her with bipolar disorder. He said this is now managed by medication which she takes “appropriately”.

He said when she takes her medication she is well and her condition doesn't impact on her. He said her illness did not contribute to her allegations and said they are not a result of mental illness.

Under cross-examination by Blaise O'Carroll SC, defending, he agreed that at one point the complainant had “immaculate conception” delusions that she was carrying the baby Jesus.

He told counsel that she was unwell at this time and that these delusions disappeared when she became well. The trial continues before Judge Pauline Codd and a jury.