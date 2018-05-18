Compensation scheme being drawn up following neurology patients recall
A compensation scheme is being drawn up for those identified by the most complex ever patient recall in Northern Ireland, a senior civil servant said.
Around 3,200 public and private former patients of Belfast-based neurologist Dr Michael Watt have been initially earmarked for review and others may be brought into the major probe.
A series of investigations including an independent inquiry led by a barrister have been established following concerns about work by the consultant.
Stormont Health Department permanent secretary Richard Pengelly said: “This can have profound implications for patients so at this stage I am commissioning some work within the department just to look at redress.”
He said a range of options were under consideration for the compensation scheme.
A minister would need to sign off proposals and Stormont powersharing has been suspended for more than a year.
Mr Pengelly added: “We are learning the lessons of mistakes made in the past.
“Our response will not be, if someone comes forward and says I have had a profound life-changing event as a consequence of an error on your part, our response will not be to refer them to our solicitors and say see you in court.”
