Companies with 250 or more employees will be forced to reveal pay gap figures

Companies with more than 250 employees will be forced to reveal their gender pay gap under new laws.

The Gender Pay Gap Information Bill is expected to be put through the Seanad before the summer recess.

It's hoped that eventually, companies with over 50 workers will have to outline the difference between what men and women are paid.

Nicola Harkin, is an employment law solicitor with the business lobby group IBEC.

She said: "It's more of a representation issue than a pay issue, and what I mean by that is we don't have enough women in the senior positions within companies, and there is a myriad of different reasons for that."

