Companies to reveal gender pay differences under new plans

Companies will be expected to reveal differences in pay between men and women under new plans.

The Government is considering legislation that would see public and private firms employing more than 250 staff report on gaps in hourly, overtime and bonus rates.

Employers will have to reveal gender differences at least once a year and sanctions would be imposed on those who do not comply with the new law.

CSO figures show women were paid 14% less than men in 2014.

The proposals are expected to be brought before cabinet in the coming weeks by Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration David Stanton.

