Community 'shocked and traumatised' as 15-year-old boys who drowned in Clare named

Update 7.30am:Two 15-year-old boys, who got into difficulty while swimming at the quarry in Co Clare, have been named locally as Jack Kenneally and Shay Maloney from Ennis.

Local councillor Mary Howard knows the family and said the community cannot believe what's happened.

She said: "It's a sad, sad day here.

"You see these things happening on the news every summer when the summer gets nice...but here we are, we've had this on our doorstep.

"We're all trying to get our heads around it, everybody is shocked and traumatised, and so upset for the two families."

Gardai near the scene in Ennis this evening. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

Earlier: Two teenage boys have drowned in County Clare.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a quarry lake at Knockanean in Ennis at 3.30pm on Thursday.

The two 15-year-old boys, believed to be from Ennis, were airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition, but were later pronounced dead, Gardai said.

Gardaí had been told that people were in difficulty in the water and assistance was required.

A rescue helicopter from Shannon was dispatched and the two boys were taken from the lake.

Their names will not be released until family members have been notified, Gardai said.