Communications committee to consider appointment of Digital Safety Commissioner

The days of social media companies regulating themselves are over.

That is according to the chair of the Oireachtas communications committee, which is meeting tomorrow to discuss the issue.

The committee will consider the potential appointment of a Digital Safety Commissioner and hear from representatives of Facebook and Google.

Chair of the Committee, Hildegarde Naughton, has written to all Government Ministers to try and get their support for tougher laws on social media sites.

She says there needs to be more protection for users.

"We as a committee have already stated that the days of social media platforms regulating themselves are over so we will be engaging with Facebook and Google about how to translate that commitment into action and work up a legislation," said Ms Naughton.

"We'll also be hearing from ISPCC and Cyber Space Ireland about the experience of young people using social media and the dangers that come with that."

