Committee to give judiciary guidelines on how to treat social media during trials
Irish judges are expected to get guidelines on the treatment of social media in trials in the next three months.
They are being drawn up by a committee made up of the Chief Justice and the Presidents of all five court divisions.
The guidelines will cover issues such as how prejudicial social media commentary is dealt with during a live trial.
The Irish Times reports they will also deal with the issue of 'live tweeting' from the courtroom.
