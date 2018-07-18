Commission recommends raising minimum wage by 25 cents an hour

There is a recommendation for the minimum wage to go up by 25 cents to €9.80 an hour.

The Low Pay Commission has made a unanimous recommendation to the Minister for Employment Affairs, Regina Doherty.

The Government has agreed in principle to the increase, which should come into force in January.

The Commission's report also highlighted the strong growth in the economy and the fact that growth has now spread across the country.

However, it also referred to the uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit.

Ms Doherty said the Government will "carefully consider" the report when planning Budget 2019.

Minister Doherty said: “Over the coming weeks my colleagues and I will be considering it carefully in the context of planning for Budget 2019.

"The report recommends changes to employer PRSI and measures to enhance compliance, and these aspects also require examination.”