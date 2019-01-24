Collision between truck and car closes M50 slip road

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the M50.

The collision between a truck and a car took place at around 12 noon on the slip road at junction 5 - Finglas, northbound.

Serious RTC on Slip Road at junction 5 M50 Finglas (North Bound) will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. RTC involves truck and a car. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 24, 2019

There are no details as yet as to whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The road will remain closed for a number of hours to allow Garda forensics to examine the scene.

Drivers have been advised to use alternative routes and the traffic is reported to be very heavy now on approach, with the queue starting at junction 9 - Red Cow.