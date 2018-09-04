College quotas to prevent too many teachers in certain subjects

Quotas are to be introduced in certain college courses to prevent an oversupply of secondary school teachers in certain subjects.

In addition, more places will be made available for students who wish to teach subjects where there is a shortage.

According to the Irish Times, the subject quotas will be introduced for National University of Ireland post-grad education courses

This will affect programmes in UCD, UCC, NUI Galway and Maynooth.

