College of Surgeons was entitled to refuse to accredit live plastic surgery event, Supreme Court rules

The Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland was entitled to refuse to accredit a one-day event involving live plastic surgery and use of breast implants, the Supreme Court has ruled.

A five-judge court today unanimously granted the RCSI’s appeal over a finding by the Court of Appeal the college was not so entitled.

RAS Medical Ltd, trading as Parkwest Clinic, sought CPD (Continuing Professional Development) accreditation for its July 2013 live "masterclass" on polyurethane breast implants and cosmetic surgery.

The RCSI refusal arose because none of the surgeons involved were registered on the specialist register of the Irish Medical Council (IMC).

File photo of the Royal College of Surgeons.

The surgeons were on specialist registers in their own countries and RAS argued registration on the IMC specialist register is not a legal requirement for practising cosmetic surgery here.

In its legal challenge over the refusal, RAS argued the IMC specialist register requirement was set out in guidelines only recommended on June 26, 2013, by a RCSI Committee, after RAS applied on June 20, 2013, for accreditation, and only published in July 2013.

It had received CPD accreditation previously for similar events, it said.

The High Court ruled in 2016 the RCSI was entitled to refuse accreditation on the basis of it being considered best practice by the IMC, and any professional body operating here under its auspices, that surgery be performed or supervised by a medical professional registered on the specialist division of the IMC medical register.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan noted the RCSI had said there are continuing concerns here regarding the practice of plastic surgery, especially cosmetic surgery, and the need to ensure public safety was a concern.

It was clear, from reading the guidelines as a whole, the RCSI reserved the right to seek further information before according accreditation, he said.

The Court of Appeal allowed RAS’ appeal after it found the RCSI, as a matter of fact, wrongly applied new guidelines which, the COA said, were not applicable to the RAS application.

The Supreme Court later agreed to hear a further appeal.

It said issues of general public importance arose concerning how certain discovered documents had come before the lower courts and had formed part of the COA judgment.

Delivering the Supreme Court judgment, the Chief Justice, Mr Justice Frank Clarke held the Court of Appeal erred by rejecting, without any cross-examination, sworn evidence put forward by the RCSI concerning the guidelines actually relied upon.

"Importantly, and in addition”, the Chief Justice said he was also satisfied it was open to the RCSI to reject RAS’ application for CPD accreditation based on the original guidelines.

In those circumstances, he was not satisfied the question of which guidelines were actually relied upon was as central to the case as the COA appeared to consider.

He found the trial judge had evidence which permitted him to reach a sustainable conclusion to the effect the RCSI was entitled to reject the RAS application by applying the original guidelines.

There was, therefore, no legitimate basis for quashing the decision to refuse accreditation, he held.

The case, the Chief Justice stressed, underlined the “vital importance” of having absolute clarity about the status of any documents handed into a trial judge.

The difficulties which arose in this case concerning documents would not have arisen had both sides followed appropriate practices in ensuring the documents were “absolutely clear” before the High Court was asked to reach a determination on them, he stressed.