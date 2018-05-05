College course to prepare students for life in the gardaí announced

A college course designed to prepare students for life in An Garda Síochána has been unveiled.

The progamme, which will run at Kerry College of Further Education, will provide insights into the real life challenges faced by the gardaí.

Students will study how to deal with car crashes, court sessions and conflict resolution.

Former Kerry senior footballer and Tralee based garda Aidan O'Mahony is set to be the class tutor.

Assistant Commissioner for the Southern Region and Anne-Marie McMahon and garda Aidan O'Mahony. Photo: Darragh Kane.

