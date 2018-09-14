Collapse of tour operator 'causing serious damage to Ireland's international reputation'

Fianna Fáils Transport Spokesperson is seeking supports for those who've lost their job or been left out of pocket with the closure of a Mullingar tourism company.

Robert Troy has been making the comments following the announcement that Exploring Vacations ceased trading yesterday.

It means holidaymakers who had already handed over cash to the firm to pay for services like hotels and attractions could be charged again.

Robert Troy TD

The Longford-Westmeath TD says Minister Shane Ross needs to act.

"Hundreds of tourists have been left out of pocket as a result of the collapse of this tour operator," he said.

"Tourists arriving in Ireland have been left stranded as their accommodation has not been paid for and their transport arrangements haven’t been put in place. This is having a significant impact on tour providers, bus and car hire companies to name but a few who have all been left out of pocket.

"There needs to be an investigation to find out how this happened and where the money paid over to the company has gone.

"Minister Ross needs to ensure his Department puts in place a response plan to help the tourists who have been impacted by the collapse of this tour operator.

"Minister Ross also needs to undertake an investigation of this situation and determine if further action is needed to prevent tourists from falling foul of unregulated tour operators.

"This incident is causing serious damage to our international reputation as a top tourist destination."

