Coldest spring weather since 2010 expected next week as 'Beast From the East' hits Ireland

Temperatures could feel as low as -9C in the coming days, forecasters have warned.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for exceptionally cold weather until next Friday, with snow showers predicted from Tuesday onwards.

Ireland's weather is about to get very cold. This is in part due to Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).

The warning, which is valid until midday on Friday, March 2, also warns of "significant wind chill and severe frosts".

"Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast," the warning states.

10-day temp (850 mbar) for Europe: here comes the cold blast! Note the frigid airmass pushing from NE Europe into CNTRL, S, and W parts of the continent over the next fe days. It even pushes into the N Med. Expect very low temperatures, 10-15 °C below average: Map:@meteociel pic.twitter.com/YDeKSvbouM — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 24, 2018

Alan O'Reilly from CarlowWeather.com said that records could be broken for temperatures at this time of year.

He believes this could be the coldest Spring we've seen in eight years.

"This is a completely different weather scenario," he said.

"It's going to be considerably colder than anything we've seen since winter, or anything we've seen really since 2010.

"So anything that falls will definitely be snow. It will actually be very dry and powdery.

"It is hard to predict the amount, but we're not talking about a dusting here, we are talking about the accumulation of significant amounts."

- Digital desk