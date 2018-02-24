Coldest spring weather since 2010 expected next week as 'Beast From the East' hits Ireland

Temperatures could feel as low as -9C in the coming days, forecasters have warned.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for exceptionally cold weather until next Friday, with snow showers predicted from Tuesday onwards.

The warning, which is valid until midday on Friday, March 2, also warns of "significant wind chill and severe frosts".

"Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast," the warning states.

Alan O'Reilly from CarlowWeather.com said that records could be broken for temperatures at this time of year.

He believes this could be the coldest Spring we've seen in eight years.

"This is a completely different weather scenario," he said.

"It's going to be considerably colder than anything we've seen since winter, or anything we've seen really since 2010.

"So anything that falls will definitely be snow. It will actually be very dry and powdery.

"It is hard to predict the amount, but we're not talking about a dusting here, we are talking about the accumulation of significant amounts."

