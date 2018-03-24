Cold weather and wintry showers expected Easter weekend

Cold weather and wintry showers are expected over the Easter weekend.

Met Éireann says it cannot give exact predictions for the Easter period just yet.

However, forecaster John Eagleton says it will not be as extreme as the weather in recent weeks.

He said: "Cold weather is still expected but just not quite as cold as we thought it might be earlier on.

"There may be some wintry showers but I think most of them will be over the high ground.

Temperatures will be 5-8 degrees which of course is below normal, so still a very late spring, no sign of a boost soon.

"This weekend won't be too bad with the sunshine and lighter winds but no great temperatures either."

