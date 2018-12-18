Cocaine worth €100k found in search of Dublin car

Drugs worth €100,000 were found in a car in Dublin this afternoon.

As part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 12 area, a car was stopped on Keeper Road, Drimnagh at approximately 3pm by gardaí.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of up to €100,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

An 18-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Sundrive Rd Garda Station.