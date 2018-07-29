Coastguard renew appeal for water safety following Wexford and Waterford rescues
29/07/2018 - 18:30:00Back to Rescue operation Ireland Home
The Coastguard has renewed its appeal for water safety after difficulties in Counties Wexford and Waterford earlier today.
A Jet-ski user got into trouble off the Wexford coast and a number of people in the sea in Tramore needed assistance.
This comes after a crew of three on board a yacht got into difficulty off the coast of Dun Laoghaire in Dublin yesterday morning.
John Armstrong from The Irish Coastguard says personal safety is improving but it's still not enough:
[quote"Always at this time of the year make sure your boat is well-equipped and always ensure that you're wearing a flotation device. We can't stress that enough. The amount of people that still go out without a flotation device is phenomenal."
"What we are finding now actually is that more and more people are heading the warnings now to wear flotation devices, but we still get the exception."
Join the conversation - comment here