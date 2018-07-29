Coastguard renew appeal for water safety following Wexford and Waterford rescues

The Coastguard has renewed its appeal for water safety after difficulties in Counties Wexford and Waterford earlier today.

File image.

A Jet-ski user got into trouble off the Wexford coast and a number of people in the sea in Tramore needed assistance.

This comes after a crew of three on board a yacht got into difficulty off the coast of Dun Laoghaire in Dublin yesterday morning.

John Armstrong from The Irish Coastguard says personal safety is improving but it's still not enough:

[quote"Always at this time of the year make sure your boat is well-equipped and always ensure that you're wearing a flotation device. We can't stress that enough. The amount of people that still go out without a flotation device is phenomenal."