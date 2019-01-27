Coastguard airlift paddle boarder off Wicklow coast to hospital

A man has been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty while paddle boarding off Bray Head in County Wicklow.

Shortly after midday, the Dun Laoghaire and Wicklow RNLI along with the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116, attended the scene.

File photo.

He was spotted clinging to his board between Bray Head and Greystones.

The rescue teams assessed he was suffering from serious hypothermia and he was winched onto the helicopter, before being taken to hospital for further treatment.