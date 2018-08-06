Coast Guard urges people to stay on Howth path after group descend 120ft cliff

The Irish Coast Guard has advised people to remain on the cliff path when out walking along the coast in Howth in Dublin.

Howth Cliff Walk. Photo: Marita Moloney

The warning comes after a patrol encountered a group of five people at the weekend who had descended down a dangerous 120-foot cliff to reach the shoreline.

Meanwhile, the RNLI Lifeboat at Lough Derg was launched yesterday to assist three adults on a speedboat which had broken down and was drifting.

Both incidents were resolves without any reports of injuries.

However, rescue chiefs are renewing their safety message for the remainder of the Bank Holiday: "Be aware, respect the water, and if you spot someone in trouble ring 112 and ask for the Coast Guard".

Digital Desk