Coast Guard rescue family of five after yacht runs aground off Dublin
Five people have been rescued after their yacht ran aground in Skerries harbour in Dublin this morning.
The group - a family from France - sent out a mayday alert just before 5am.
Skerries Coast Guard and lifeboat, Howth lifeboat and the Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter were all involved in the operation
The man, woman and three teenagers were brought ashore safely.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
