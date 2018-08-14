Coast Guard rescue family of five after yacht runs aground off Dublin

Back to Ireland Home

Five people have been rescued after their yacht ran aground in Skerries harbour in Dublin this morning.

The group - a family from France - sent out a mayday alert just before 5am.

Skerries Coast Guard and lifeboat, Howth lifeboat and the Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter were all involved in the operation

The man, woman and three teenagers were brought ashore safely.

Nobody was injured in the incident.
KEYWORDS: Coast Guard, lifeboat, rescue, Skerries

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland