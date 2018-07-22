Co Wexford beach evacuated over fire

A beach in Co Wexford is being evacuated due to a fire.

Emergency services are attending the scene to tackle the blaze.

The sand dunes of #curracloe #beach in #WEXFORD are on fire & people are asked to stay away as homes & cars in the packed Sunday car park are in danger..people are asked to stay away 2 help the emergency services @beat102103 @NewstalkFM @JOEdotie @farmersjournal @rtenews @TodayFM pic.twitter.com/oNpBf8w5iT — Barry Dempsey (@barryde78) July 22, 2018

It broke out at about a quarter past one this afternoon.

Gardaí and a number of fire brigade units are at the scene from the Raven to Curracloe.

Mad fire in Curracloe Beach Co Wexford at the moment pic.twitter.com/K65QFdSV1S — Padraig OBrien (@padnandos1) July 22, 2018

They say the incident is ongoing and the beach reeds are on fire.

Speaking to Beat 102 103, Jack Tim Murphy from the Surf Shack Curracloe, says he raised the alarm.

He said:

We had surf lessons going on this morning and at half eleven we noticed smoke from the sand dunes and I phoned in straight away to the fire brigade, about 40 minutes later they were on the scene.

- Digital Desk