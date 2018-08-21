Co Cork road closed after two-car collision

Gardaí in Cork say the Crookstown to Béal na Bláth road has been closed after a car crash.

The two-car collision happened this morning and the area has been sealed off by investigators.

Gardaí say there were no injuries in the collision.

The road was closed as it features a number of hazardous turns in the lead-up to the scene of the accident.

It is expected to reopen in the next hour.

- Digital Desk