Co Cork road closed after two-car collision
21/08/2018 - 11:17:00
Gardaí in Cork say the Crookstown to Béal na Bláth road has been closed after a car crash.
The two-car collision happened this morning and the area has been sealed off by investigators.
Gardaí say there were no injuries in the collision.
The road was closed as it features a number of hazardous turns in the lead-up to the scene of the accident.
It is expected to reopen in the next hour.
- Digital Desk
