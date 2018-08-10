Closure notice served to Roscommon premises where 86 dogs were rescued

The ISPCA has confirmed a closure notice has been served on a premises in Co Roscommon where 86 dogs were rescued last week.

They were found in what is believed to be an unlicensed dog breeding facility and were being kept in very poor conditions.

Kevin McGinley, a Senior Inspector with the ISPCA says action is being taken to ensure dog breeding will no longer take place there.

He said: "I can confirm that in consultation with Roscommon County Council over the last number of days that a closure notice has been issued in respect of that particular property.

We are confident that no more breeding will take place at this facility.

New DBE guidelines are set to come into force in January next year (ISPCA/PA)

- Digital Desk