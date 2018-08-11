Closing dangerous junction on main Cork to Limerick road may split community

Opposition is mounting against the possible full closure of a dangerous junction on the main Cork to Limerick road where two US tourists were killed last year.

Residents living in Waterloo near Blarney in Cork say that closing the N20’s Waterloo junction permanently will split a community and leave some children facing a 60km daily commute to school.

It follows confirmation from Cork County Council that permanent closure of the junction, where two US tourists were killed last September and where another escaped death in almost identical circumstances earlier this year, is being considered following completion of resurfacing and upgrades along that stretch of the N20.

Jim Baker, 62, and Peggy Adams, 59, both from Indiana, USA, were killed in a crash at the junction in September 2017. They were among four American tourists in a car travelling south which followed satnav directions to turn right off the N20 for Blarney. Their car was struck side-on by a truck travelling north.

Last April, Judy Dinehart from Stillwater, Minnesota, escaped with minor injuries following a crash at the same junction in which her partner, Daniel Pilarski, was seriously injured.

They too were following satnav directions for Blarney when their southbound hire car was struck by a van while they made the same right turn. A safer left turn to Blarney is just two miles further south.

Ms Baker and Ms Dinehart met in Cork in May and backed an online petition to prevent a right turn off the N20 for southbound motorists at this junction.

At the time, Ms Baker said: “I want to give purpose to my father’s death, for his death not to be in vain. I have the opportunity to make a change. He died but nobody else has to. We all need to step up and get this right-hand turn closed.”

Ms Dinehart urged transport and council chiefs to “be brave enough to step up to the task and make this area safe for everyone involved”.

The junction will remain closed until the current roadworks are complete but the county council said it is “giving consideration to proposing the closing of the junction permanently”.

“Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have reviewed the safety of the junction. Cork County Council has issued a report to (the) TII safety section for approval,” it said in a statement.

“This report includes among a number of options —one option to close the junction on a permanent basis. This is the preferred solution from a road safety viewpoint. Closure of the junction is a statutory process, involving public consultation, and further details will be made available in due course.”

But residents in Waterloo said while they have been at the forefront of demanding that something be done about the junction, there has to be a better option than full closure. Broadcaster Jonathan Healy, who lives locally, said while the Whitechurch/Waterloo community is bisected by the N20, it is still a community:

“Students from the old Waterloo school were transferred to Whitechurch in the 1960s, and generations have attended there. All the same people are members of Whitechurch GAA, Rockban and Rockmount soccer clubs.”

He said that full closure of the junction would mean children in Waterloo would have to travel to Blarney to get to their school in Whitechurch, “Which is unsustainable. In effect, the decision would divide the community.”

Another resident, Donal Hunt, the founder of Vision Zero Ireland which promotes road safety by focusing on engineering and education, said the ultimate goal is to save lives.

“And there are different ways of doing that — engineering approaches or improvements in satnav data. We must have a balanced approach to finding solutions that must include consulting with the community.”

This story first appeared on the Irish Examiner.