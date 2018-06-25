Clondalkin: Priest thought to have had heart attack before collision leaves 7 injured - 2 critically

Update 1.12pm: Two people are in a critical condition and several others injured after a car hit a group of people outside a Dublin church.

It is believed seven people were taken to hospital and 13 people were treated at the scene.

It is understood the driver suffered a heart attack on the grounds of the Church in Clondalkin earlier this morning.

Just after 10am this morning, a car struck several people attending a funeral at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Larry Mooney, a witness, said the noise was horrific.

"It was almost like the church collapsing, it was that loud and heavy," said Mr Mooney

"It wasn't just like a car sound hitting a wall...like an earthquake."

It is understood the man driving is a priest who is not from the area but was here for the funeral.

Local woman Maureen McNulty was just a metre away when the accident happened, and says she is lucky to be alive.

"The place was littered with people on the ground...frightening," said Ms McNulty.

"The ambulance said 'how many do you need?' and I said you'd want to send down about a half a dozen ambulances.

"But it was frightening."

Seven people have been taken to separate hospitals in the capital, two of them are said to be in a critical condition.

The funeral which was scheduled for 10am at the church, is now taking place this afternoon.

A number of pedestrians were injured when the car hit several people outside the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin at 10.20am.

A damaged vehicle in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Dublin Fire Brigade say that around 13 people were treated at the scene.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says his thoughts are with those who were injured.

"I would offer my sympathies to those who may have been injured."

"I would ask other road users who were in the area to assist with the Garda Siochana with their inquiries."

Emergency services on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin this morning. Picture: Garet Chaney/Collins

The Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted an appeal for the public to avoid the area.

"We have a number of fire and ambulance units at this RTC.

"It is a developing situation. We are appealing for the public to avoid the area while we get rescue vehicles in and out of the scene."

AA Roadwatch has said the Laurel Pk/New Rd in Clondalkin is closed "following a very serious incident."

