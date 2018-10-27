Clocks to go back tonight - maybe for the last time

The clocks go back an hour at 1am tomorrow (Sunday morning) - and it could be for the last time.

A public consultation across the EU has found 84% of Europeans want to stop the bi-annual changes between winter and summer time.

The Government has also launched a public consultation here, on whether we want to stop the changes and whether we would prefer to stay on winter or summer time.

Irish MEP Seán Kelly is on the European Parliament Group dealing with the clock change, he says the practice has outlived it is usefulness.

"It came in first during World War I to save energy but that now is no longer the case because lighting is only a very small part of energy consumption now," said Mr Kelly.

All the evidence that we have gathered is that it is detrimental to people's health. People who have difficulty sleeping suffer especially in the weeks after the clocks change.

"It's detrimental to animals, it leads to more accidents, it leads to a lot of inconvenience."

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan has urged people to take part in the public consultation on whether clock changes should be abolished.

The consultation asks three questions:

Do you want to stop changing the clocks twice a year?

If the clock changes stop, do you want to remain on summer time or winter time?

What would your opinion be if this proposal were to give rise to different time zones between Ireland and Northern Ireland?

"As this is an issue that effects everyone, it is very important that as many people as possible respond to this consultation and express their views so that the Government may take account of public opinion when considering this proposal by the EU," said Minister Flanagan.

"It is important to acknowledge that if the UK were to adopt a different position, this would present particular challenges for the island of Ireland.

"Any position adopted by Ireland will be informed by this important consideration."

The consultation is open until November 30 and you can have your say here.

Digital Desk