'Clock is ticking' for Housing Minister but Sinn Féin fear Government collapse before abortion referendum

The Housing Minister won't face an expected vote of no confidence.

Sinn Féin say they do not want to risk bringing down the Government before May's abortion referendum.

But Mary Lou McDonald says they will re-visit the confidence motion if there is no improvement soon.

She said: "The clock is ticking for him and we will return to the issue of a confidence motion where necessary.

"I hope that is not the case but I have to tell you, our experience so far with this Government and with Minister Murphy would not inspire confidence in Sinn Féin or in his capacities across society."

- Digital Desk