Clock is ticking for Cork EuroMillions winner to claim prize

The lucky winner of a EuroMillions prize worth €40,872 has just two weeks to claim their cash.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Mace Pouladuff Service Station on the Southside of Cork City on April 6.

The ticket won the EuroMillions Match 5+ Lucky Star prize and the National Lottery says they have not yet heard from the ticketholder.

The prize is due to expire on July 5. The numbers drawn on April 6 were: 1, 29, 33, 45, 47 and the Lucky Stars were 4 and 8.

Meanwhile, there was another Irish winner in the EuroMillions last night after one person scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize worth €500,000.

The winner bought their Normal Play ticket online on the National Lottery app and is the 15th winner of the Plus top prize so far this year.

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions Plus draw were 15, 17, 19, 28 and 39.

The EuroMillions jackpot of €36,158,964 was won by a lucky ticketholder in France.

Digital Desk