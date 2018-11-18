Clive Staunton's shooting in Kildare reportedly linked to cigarettes seizure

Back to Ireland Home

It is being reported that the murder of Clive Staunton in Co. Kildare could be linked to a seizure of cigarettes in Dublin in recent weeks.

The 50-year-old was shot dead outside his home in Leixlip on Thursday night after returning home from a soccer match at the Aviva Stadium.

Gardaí are looking into links between his murder and the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

An inquiry is also now believed to be taking place into Mr Staunton's possible connections to a recent seizure of tobacco in Dublin Port.

Gardaí are appealing for information on a Volvo S40 car believed to be used in the killing which was later found in Co. Wicklow.

KEYWORDS:

MurdershootingKildareKinahanHutchgangland

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland