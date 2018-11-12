Clinic apologises for failures in care following death of woman 11 days after routine hernia operation

By Ann O'Loughlin

The Hermitage Medical Clinic has apologised in the High Court for the failures in the care provided to a woman who died from sepsis after developing a rare infection following a hernia operation.

The apology was read out as part of a €300,000 settlement to the family of 52-year old Susan McGee who died 11 days after the hernia operation.

Ms McGee, a mother of two died at a Dublin Hospital on July 24, 2013, having developed a rare Clostridium Difficile infection affecting almost her entire bowel following the hernia operation at The Hermitage Medical Clinic 11 days earlier.

Susan McGee

A verdict of medical misadventure was returned at the inquest into the death of Susan McGee (52) from Skerries Road in Rush, Co Dublin.

Ms McGee's daughter Melissa Barry outside the High Court today said the death of her mother had a catastrophic effect on the family and their world has never been the same since her death.

"Our mother is missed every day by her entire family and a large circle of friends.

We owed it to our amazing mam to seek answers and justice.

"We hope she can now rest in peace while we can rebuild the rest of our lives," Ms Barry said.

She said the apology and admission are welcome but they have arrived five years too late.

She added: "The Hermitage Medical Clinic has reassured us new procedures are in place for the handover of patients and we hope lessons have been learned.

"Patients need to be assured that details of their medical condition and care plan are properly communicated if they are being put into the hands of a different medical professional.

"Hospital staff must also listen to and act on the concerns of a patient's family."

Melissa Barry, Grange Rise, Stamullen, Co Meath and her brother John McGee , Bretton Woods, Skerries Road, Rush , Co Dublin had sued the Hermitage Medical CLINIC, Old Lucan Road, Dublin and consultant surgeons Arnold Hill and Colm Power who practised at the Hermitage Clinic over the circumstances of their mother's care when she attended the clinic in 2013.

It was claimed there was a failure to respond adequately or at all to the deterioration in the condition of Ms McGee when she was readmitted to the Hermitage Clinic over the weekend of 19 to 21 July 2013, days after the original hernia operation and that her care had been delegated to two surgeons without clearly delineating appropriate reporting structures and ensuring that one doctor would be in receipt of all relevant information.

Liability was admitted in the case.

The apology read to the court stated The Hermitage Medical Clinic together with Professor Hill and Mr Power extend their sincerest condolences and apologies to Susan McGee's family arising out of her death and "for the failures in her care."

It added:

We have put in place additional measures to address the lessons learned from our review of her care.

The family's counsel Simon Mills SC told the court Ms McGee was admitted to the Hermitage Medical Clinic on July 13, 2013 and she had a hernia operation.

During the surgery, she suffered a tear to the bowel which he said was a non-negligent act and antibiotics were prescribed.

She was discharged from Hermitage Clinic on July 16 but readmitted the next day as she was unwell.

Counsels said Professor Hill went on a planned vacation on July 19 for which there is no criticism offered.

Ms McGee was left in the care of Mr Power and another doctor.

However, Mr Mills said the third doctor was not available as he was rostered to work in another hospital.

Ms McGee's condition deteriorated and it was claimed she was not seen by a doctor of consultant status at any time between Friday, July 19 and the morning of Monday, July 22, 2013.

She deteriorated very significantly and when assessed on July 22, 2013, she had emergency treatment but died two days later.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Robert Eager sympathised with the family on their loss.