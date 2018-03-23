Climate refugees being created in Ireland because of flooding - Naughten

Climate refugees are being created in Ireland because of flooding, according to the Minister for the Environment.

Denis Naughten attended a British-Irish Council meeting earlier where the issue was discussed.

Also on the agenda was dealing with waste, other effects of climate change and how to prevent invasive species coming to Ireland.

[timgcap=Environment Minister Denis Naughten.]DenisNaughtenTDPHOTOCALL_large.jpg[/timg]

Minister Denis Naughten says there is lots to deal with.

He said: "The vulnerability is not just in relation to the physical vulnerability of people.

"We have the problem in Ireland where we have climate refugees now because of flooding where families are now being forced to leave because of flooding."

- Digital Desk