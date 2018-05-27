Cliff Richard to bring live show to cinemas across Ireland

By Sarah Slater

For the first time Sir Cliff Richard is to bring a live show to cinemas across Ireland later this year.

With a staggering 103 album releases, a record breaking 123 single hits and the equivalent of 20 years spent in the Irish and UK charts and voted Britain’s “Ultimate Pop Star”, 2018 sees him celebrate his 60th anniversary in the music business.

The live show will be staged from Manchester Bridgewater Hall on Friday October 12 at 8pm with additional screenings to be run two days later at 3pm in celebration of Sir Cliff’s 78th birthday.

The show will be broadcast direct via satellite.

Presented by CinemaLive, producers and distributors of Event Cinema, Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour will be shown on more than 700 screens across both countries including major multiplexes, independent cinemas and arts centres.

Sir Richard said: “This 60th Anniversary year is such a very special one for me, with an album release of exciting new tracks in the autumn and to be able to bring my show live to cinemas around Ireland and the UK is an absolute thrill.

“I have the most wonderful fans and to be able to share this special evening live in Manchester with so many people is such a gift. I really will feel like I am with everyone that night, I can’t wait.”

He is the only British pop artist to have number one hits in every decade from the 1950s to the end of the 20th Century.

From rock tracks such as Devil Woman to ballads like Miss You Nights- not to mention the UK’s best-loved Christmas songs - his music has been a constant for generations of people.

CinemaLive is one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of premium events for cinemas and big screen venues worldwide.

With offices in the UK and Australia, the CinemaLive subsidiary has quickly become one of the fastest growing theatrical distributors since establishing in 2008.

