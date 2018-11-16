Clarence Hotel among many to object to injecting centre in Dublin city

Bono and The Edge's Clarence Hotel has voiced their opposition to a planned injecting centre in Dublin city.

Merchants Quay Ireland has lodged plans with the City Council for Ireland's first medically supervised injection centre for heroin and cocaine addicts.

It would involve the redevelopment of the Riverbank building on Merchant's Quay.

The Irish Independent reports that the Temple Bar and the Porterhouse pubs have also opposed the plans.