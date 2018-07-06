Clare man cleared of sexually assaulting teen cousin in hospice while father was on deathbed

By Gordon Deegan

A Co Clare man was today cleared of sexually assaulting his then-teenage cousin at a hospice while the man’s father lay dying on his deathbed in an adjoining room at the care facility.

At Ennis Circuit Court, a jury took just over two and a half hours to deliver a unanimous ‘not guilty’ verdict in relation to six counts of sexual assault against the 35-year-old.

The man said ‘'thank you'’ a number of times to the jury after the six ‘not guilty’ verdicts were read out in court.

The complainant in the case wept at the back of the court and she was comforted and led away by a female supporter and a garda.

In the four day trial, the woman, now aged 23, gave details of the six different counts of sexual assault against the man over a 14-year period when she was aged four to 18 in three different locations.

She told the court that her cousin, 11 years older than her, sexually assaulted her in a family room at the hospice while the man’s father - and her uncle - lay dying in the room next door.

The woman was aged 15 at the time and she also alleged that her cousin sexually assaulted her while she was in her pyjamas while she watched cartoons on the TV on the couch at her home three years earlier.

The woman said that the man and his wife had come to the home that evening to announce that they were expecting their first baby to the family.

However, in denials to gardaí, the man described the claims by the woman as ‘fiction’.

He told gardaí in relation to the various allegations ‘never happened…100% bullshit…another fabrication’.

He told gardaí: “I am not the monster she is describing…I am a good husband, a good Dad, a good man. That is who I am.”

The man’s partner was sitting behind him as the verdicts were read out and she wept as the 'not guilty' verdicts were delivered.

Judge Gerald Keys told the man that he was free to go.