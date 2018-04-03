Clare car accident claims life of another young man

By Patrick Flynn

A second young man has died following Sunday’s early morning collision in Co. Clare.

Gardaí have confirmed that 19-year-old Darragh Killeen has died in hospital from his injuries.

Darragh’s cousin Oisín Cahill, who was 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 4.15am on the Shanaway Road at Woodstock on the outskirts of Ennis.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22.

A third man, Enda Hickey, aged 21, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The gold Toyota Avensis in which they were travelling collided with a stone pillar on the Shanaway Road.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the tragedy which happened at the entrance to the Woodstock View housing estate.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ennis on 065 6848100; the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.