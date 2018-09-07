Claims up to 500,000 impacted by housing crisis as Taoiseach denies government 'shifting blame'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has denied he is seeking to shift blame for the housing crisis to local authorities.

Speaking on RTE Radio this morning, Mr Varadkar made it clear that some councils are not acting fast enough to deal with the crisis, despite having the policy and the resources to do so.

He also insisted that there is no quick fix to the crisis.

“We never said we could fix this overnight, the construction industry was destroyed and there is no quick fix to housing crisis,” he told Morning Ireland anchor Rachael English.

"We have not succeeded yet. To accept failure is to give up. We are not giving up," he said.

When pressed that local authorities built only 780 homes last year, Mr Varadkar accepted not enough is being done but said his criticism of them was “not an attempt to spin away our responsibility on housing crisis” in central government.

Mr Varadkar was however swiftly criticised by Dublin-based councillors.

Labour Fingal Councillor, Duncan Smith said Mr Varadkar's attacks on councils was “utterly disingenuous”.

“Utterly disingenuous and deflecting attack by @campaignforleo on Local Authorities. Yes, delivery of housing is nowhere near quick enough BUT the Govt have not resourced LAs with enough resources and expertise. Desperate stuff from Taoiseach,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Varadkar also gave a cautious response to a proposal from Central Bank Governor Philip Lane for a new SSIA scheme.

He said he would prefer to see a scheme which would be related to pensions as the previous SSIA scheme merely only saw a flood of money into the economy at the worst possible time a decade ago.

He said his preference would be to see a saving scheme linked to the government's auto enrollment pension scheme.

Mr Varadkar also revealed that US President Donald Trump simply told him he intends to come to Ireland in November.

“He told us when he was coming, we didn't agree a date,” he said adding that he still doesn't know the exact date as to when Mr Trump will come.

However, he did stress that Mr Trump had a standing invitation from him as Taoiseach to come to Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also said he welcomed the decision of the High Court to agree to appoint investigators to Independent News and Media, saying a government organisation, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforement (ODCE), felt something was “amiss”.

Fr Peter McVerry

His comments follow claims that half a million people in Ireland either have no home or are “seriously distressed” about their housing situation according to anti-homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry.

“That has to be a matter of concern for our Government,” said Fr McVerry when he joined trade unionists, housing advocates, community and campaign leaders to call for a radical shift in housing policy.

He reckoned there were “tens of thousands” of people, particularly families, living in overcrowded accommodation because they did not want to be included on the homeless register.

There were three-bedroomed houses with four generations of one family living there. Adults who had now reached their 40s were living with their parents because they could not afford to move out.

Fr McVerry said there was an unknown number of people living in “appalling quality” private accommodation who feared they would be thrown out if they complained.

People were struggling to pay their rent and worried sick that it would increase to a level they could no longer afford while those with hefty mortgages were too afraid to talk to their lenders.

I would guesstimate at a very conservative level that there are half a million people who either have no home or whose housing is causing them serious distress,” he said.

There were 43,000 mortgages in arrears of more than two years and in the short or medium term many of the houses were going to be repossessed and the occupants evicted.

“If even a fraction of those people become homeless this country will not be able to cope. We will end up with families living on the streets,” he said.

“We have a crisis today that I believe could get much, much worse and the Government have their head in the sand. They don’t have a policy that is actually working.”

Irish Congress of Trade Unions president Sheila Nunan said three-quarters of young workers had little or no confidence in being able to buy a home in the future should they wish to.

“That is an inter-generational inequity that none of us can live with,” said Ms Nunan, when she launched the Raise the Roof initiative in Dublin yesterday.

Ms Nunan said ICTU had organised a special rally on Wednesday, October 3 outside Leinster House to support an opposition party motion due to be debated in the Dáil on the same day.

She said the motion supported by Sinn Féin, People before Profit, the Labour Party, Solidarity, the Social Democrats, Green Party and Independents4Chang reflected ICTU’s Charter for Housing Rights.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said about 40 TDs had worked on the cross-party motion that calls on the Government to declare a housing emergency, substantially increase investment in social and affordable housing, and establish a legal right to housing.

ICTU general secretary Patricia King said Congress had contacted every TD and senator about their Charter but some did not want to engage with them.

“There are people in the Oireachtas who thought it was quite acceptable not to speak to a very large representative group about the housing crisis,” she said.

Additional reporting by Evelyn Ring and Digital Desk