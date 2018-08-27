Civil liberties council says government plans to monitor social media activity is 'concerning'

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) says we should be worried that the government is going to monitor our social media activity.

The Department of Social Protection (DSP) has put out a tender for a company to look for the use of certain words on Facebook and Twitter.

Elizabeth Farries from the ICCL says it is concerning that people's sensitive information and political opinions will be monitored.

"I want to be clear that this isn't the same as an ordinary company monitoring people's online speech," said Ms Farries.

"People depend on the DSP for their livlihood and for access to essential services.

"So it is unthinkable that the DSP is making decision to monitor this speech in this way given the clear power imbalance between the two parties."

