Civic reception to be held in Dublin today for Irish hockey heroes

A civic reception will be held in Dublin today for the Irish women's hockey team after they won silver medals at the Hockey World Cup in London.

The event will be held on Dame Street at 3pm, and Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring has urged the public to come out and show their appreciation today.

"We are coming home with silver medals, we are second in the world in women's hockey, we cannot underestimate what this means to women's sport in Ireland and indeed, all sport in Ireland," he said.

The team is due to arrive at Dublin Airport before 1pm this afternoon and will then travel to the city centre where they will be welcomed on stage by the Lord Mayor.

It will be a family-friendly, alcohol-free event and Dublin City Council asks people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 10am in the vicinity of Dame Street and surrounding streets.

Tributes have been paid to the team since their historic World Cup performance, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying they have inspired the country.

The Taoiseach said: "The performance of the Irish women’s hockey team has been truly amazing. Their tenacity and skill has inspired the country. Getting to a World Cup final ranks among the greatest moments in Irish sport and their feats will inspire young players all over the country."

Tough luck today but the #GreenArmy have inspired the country and made themselves legends of Irish sport. @irewomenhockey #HWC2018 https://t.co/pzXYkl8eJu — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) August 5, 2018

President Michael D Higgins said it was a "fantastic accomplishment".

“To reach the final was a fantastic accomplishment and to do so with such skill, dedication and team spirit is truly inspirational," he said.

“This team has broken new ground for Irish hockey and Irish sport and their momentous achievement will encourage young women and men all around the island of Ireland to take up sport.

“For that, and for their success on the pitch, the team and support staff deserve all of our thanks.”

President Higgins has offered his “warmest congratulations to the Irish women‘ s hockey team on their historic achievement of winning the silver medal at the World Cup.”



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/hCcpDaeMue — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 5, 2018

Digital Desk