Citizens' Assembly to vote on changing Ireland's election system

Members of the Citizens' Assembly will vote today on whether to change the current system for how Ireland calls elections.

They have been meeting this weekend to consider the issue of adopting fixed-term parliaments, and examine how they work in other countries.

They will decide today by secret ballot on making recommendations over whether greater restrictions should be placed on the Taoiseach's ability to advise the President to dissolve the Dáil.

This is the final meeting of the Assembly.