Citizens' Assembly to meet this weekend to discuss 'Fixed-term Parliaments'

The Citizens' Assembly is to meet this weekend.

It will discuss 'Fixed-term Parliaments' today ahead of a vote tomorrow.

The Citizens' Assembly will see 99 members hear presentations today relevant to their examination of the topic of 'Fixed-term Parliaments'.

It will decide whether there should be greater restrictions in place on the Taoiseach's ability to advise the President to dissolve the Dáil, and will require them to consider a number of constitutional articles.

Today Dr Eoin Daly from NUI Galway will explain current law and practice on the summoning and dissolving of the Dáil and Seanad Éireann.

Tomorrow the members will vote by secret ballot on the recommendations they wish to make to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

- Digital Desk