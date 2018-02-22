Citizens' Assembly suspends recruiter for choosing people they know for panel

A Citizens' Assembly recruiter has been suspended after choosing people they knew to sit on the panel.

The seven people attended just one session in January, which discussed the manner in which referendums are held.

They were removed once it was discovered they had not been recruited via the accepted method of cold-calling.

The Chair, Ms Justice Mary Laffoy, says while she was disappointed in the breach in protocol, she was satisfied it had no impact on the work of the Assembly.