Church of Ireland launches 'Daily Worship' app for smartphones

You can now get your prayers on the go, as the Church of Ireland is launching a Daily Worship app.

The church says it is bringing The Book of Common Prayer into the smartphone era.

The app is an initiative from the church's Central Communications Board in co-operation with its Liturgical Advisory Committee.

'Daily Worship' offers Bible readings, prayers, canticles and services from the BCP in one place in a simplified format.

Pic: Church of Ireland press office

These are available for each day of the year, covering morning and evening daily Prayer, a late evening office, compline, and holy communion.

Chair of the Central Communications Board, the Most Revd Pat Storey, said: "I am delighted to launch this new aid to our devotional life.

"It is a powerful thing for a community such as the Church of Ireland to be praying together, and using the same daily readings, through the vehicle of a smartphone application.

"This app aims to help us in our personal and communal prayer lives, and to bring us closer together as a church family, and to the God whom we worship.

The app can be bought from the App Store and Google Play for €1.09.