Church calls for housing to be recognised as human right and urges government to step up response

The Catholic Church has called for the Irish Government to step up its response to the growing homelessness crisis saying it cannot be left to the voluntary sector.

A pastoral letter, launched on Monday at the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, addresses housing and homelessness and describes the root causes of the crisis.

The letter, entitled "A Room at the Inn" details 18 key findings and calls for a number of measures including fair pricing and security in the private rental sector, vacant sites to be taxed and action to be taken to increase the supply and reduce the price of housing.

At its autumn general meeting, the bishops’ conference said the Government is struggling to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.

Bishop Kevin Doran

The text of A Room at the Inn is now available here and its key findings are:

- housing be recognised as a human right and that it should be safe, affordable and appropriate;

- the provision of housing cannot be left solely to the market;

- housing should not be treated as any other commodity;

- housing policies should recognise the rights of families and seek to bring about greater equality in our society;

- action must be taken to increase the supply and reduce the price of housing;

- the private rental sector needs to ensure fair pricing and security of tenure in the context of its recent growth at the expense of home ownership and social housing;

- cooperative housing should be encouraged and supported with the introduction of a new ‘Cost Rental’ sector which focuses on actual cost of providing housing and not profit;

- taxation be considered for vacant sites; close tax loopholes and use compulsory purchase powers to utilise potential sites which lie undeveloped for a lengthy period of time;

- the making of enormous profits through land speculation in housing developments and in maintaining high rents is particularly damaging to society;

- the accommodation needs of the Travelling Community and of asylum seekers must be addressed in a housing strategy;

- housing provision should take account of environmental sustainability and the use of proper building standards to ensure quality of living for occupants;

- housing provision should take account of rural and urban development policies;

- housing policy should be committed to ensuring that those employed in the construction sector can work in safe, secure and fair working environments;

- energy poverty is widespread in Ireland and many are living in substandard or in minimal standards of accommodation;

- the absence of adequate housing occurs as a result of governments prioritising other objectives over the provision of housing which is necessary for the dignity of the person;

- an absence of an adequate and a secure home for children will impact on their life in terms of education, employment and health;

- allowing a continuation of the disparity between those who have adequate and affordable housing and those who are poorly housed or without a home will create a divided society;

- there needs to be an open debate about how public policy can serve to reclaim housing from global markets so that its primary and essential purpose is realised.

One bishop said some landlords should “examine their consciences as to the extent of profit they make”.

Kevin Doran of Elphin, acting chairman of the Council for Justice and Peace, added: “This is not just a problem for Dublin, but a problem that faces all of us in society.

“The magnitude of the problem is so great that it cannot be solved by voluntary effort alone. The state must take the lead partner on this – this cannot be left to the private sector either.”

Father Sean Donohoe, co-director of homelessness charity Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin, said it is not the responsibility of the church to solve the homelessness crisis.

It is getting worse and the government says it is doing what it can, I believe that they are doing what they can but I believe the problem is growing quicker than what they are doing

“It’s the responsibility of the state of civic society through our governmental process,” he said.

“We do from 300 to 350 breakfasts every day and this morning we gave out baby food and nappies to 250 families.

“The day centre was opened for a place of shelter but as the needs grow we have responded. For the first while it was just men, and then it was men and women, and now, tragically and horrifically, it’s men, women and children.

“Our youngest was about two weeks old and oldest is 92 and it’s everybody in between, for all different reasons.

“It is getting worse and the Government says it is doing what it can, I believe that they are doing what they can, but I believe the problem is growing quicker than what they are doing.

“There is need for a more urgent response, it should be given the highest priority.”

As part of its recommendations, the church calls for compulsory purchase powers to “utilise potential sites” which lie undeveloped for a long period of time.

Mr Doran accepted the church is not exempt from these recommendations and said it has been undertaking an audit of its properties and assets.

He said: “Local church leadership has to make the decisions about vacant sites and land and we would encourage parish priests to make sure they have a policy in relation to vacant properties which includes the possibility of making it available for housing.”

Fr Donohoe added that church properties around Dublin have been donated and are used by homelessness charities.

He added: “Our numbers are growing and the Government is not on top of it and they have acknowledged that.

“The crisis isn’t over and it hasn’t hit the high point yet.”

- Press Association and Digital Desk