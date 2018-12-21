Christmas sleigh bearing Transport Minister's photo to be removed from car

The controversial Christmas sleigh perched on the roof of a car bearing Transport Minister Shane Ross's image will be taken down.

A representative for Councillor Kevin Daly said he is removing the contraption, which also contained a Christmas tree, as a "gesture of goodwill".

The sleigh which was being driven around the south side of Dublin was causing concern to motorists.

A spokesperson for the Minister has distanced the Minister from the stunt saying he does not own the car.