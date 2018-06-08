Chinese man arrested in connection with package containing Ketamine and Methamphetamine worth €13k

A Chinese man has been arrested after a package of illegal drugs was seized at a business premises in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin.

The package - which originated in Spain - was found on Wednesday.

It contained 20 grammes of Ketamine and 200 grammes of Methamphetamine worth over €13,000.

The 34-year-old man is still being questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Digital Desk