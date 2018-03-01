Child's body found after Fermanagh blaze that killed three others

A fourth body, believed to be that of a young child, has been found by police investigating a fire that killed three other people in Co Fermanagh earlier this week.

The body of a woman and two children were discovered at a house in Derrylin on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of murder. Officers believe the blaze was started deliberately.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: "It is with great sadness that I can now confirm that a fourth body has been found within the crime scene and that it appears to be the body of a young child."