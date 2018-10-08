Children’s Rights Alliance wants Govt to invest €116m in supports for children

The Children’s Rights Alliance has called for a series of measures in tomorrow's Budget to increase parental leave and childcare subsidies.

The measures, they claim, would cost at least €116m.

The organisation's pre-Budget priorities also include greater supports for families with older children as well as those in Direct Provision and investment in a new Family Law and Children’s Court.

Tanya Ward, Chief Executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, said: “Irish children have suffered for too long as a result of decades of underinvestment in areas such as childcare, family supports and early-years education.

“At present, the cost of childcare is now effectively a second mortgage and there is a severe shortage of good quality childcare. We also know that families with older children are struggling to make ends meet and finding it hard to feed and clothe their children. Children in Direct Provision are still treated differently to all other children and are struggling with the shame of poverty.

“These inequalities were not addressed during the last economic boom. Now that we are in a period of recovery, concrete actions must be taken to ensure that every child and family in Ireland has access to these fundamental supports.”